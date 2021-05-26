'Booking is best' say health officials as 30 and 31-year-olds are invited for vaccinations in Milton Keynes

Health officials advise today (May 26), that 'booking is best', when it comes to organising a Covid jab, which 30 and 31-year-olds are now eligible to do.

Men and women in their early 30s across the UK can now book an appointment for a vaccine protecting against Covid and booking is the best way to guarantee a jab.

The people who are eligible for a jab in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes are advised to book using either the national booking system online or calling 119.

health officials advise 'booking is best' when it comes to organising a vaccine in Milton Keynes

This is a return to a more conventional vaccination rollout after the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG), ran walk-in vaccinations over the past two weeks.

These walk-ins were staggered across different days and times at four mass vaccination centres in the CCG. Milton Keynes residents who were old enough to qualify or in a priority group, could complete a drop-in jab at the centre on Saxon Court between May 18 and 20.

There was also a vaccination 'Super Sunday', last week where walk-in vaccinations were available at mass centres across the region. The BLMK CCG reports that 1,300 jabs were administered on that day.

There has been a clear escalation in the speed vaccines have been administered at across the country since the emergence of non-travel related cases of the Indian variant of Covid.

More than a dozen cases of this strain of Covid were recorded in Milton Keynes in just one week. Yet, whilst case numbers have increased slightly in the borough this week, there has not been a significant spike in cases.

Bedford which neighbours Milton Keynes, however, is one of the most-affected parts of the country when it comes to the more transmissible strain, but case numbers remain stable in MK.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, Chair of BLMK CCG said: “The message I would like to share with the public is ‘Booking is Best’. We want to ensure the best experience for the public – we have a large number of slots available, but we are asking people to book first where they can to avoid any disappointment.

“While our drop-in slots are still there, we want people to know that if they do choose that option, they may have to wait on the day or come back on another day - by booking you will confirm your appointment at a convenient time to you.

“So far, across BLMK, we have delivered nearly three quarters of a million first and second doses. That, in itself, is an incredible achievement.”