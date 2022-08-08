Call to support Milton Keynes child bereavement charity Harry's Rainbow

The charity, which was set up in 2022, is dedicated to supporting children bereaved of parents or siblings in the Milton Keynes area and committed to raising awareness of the support children need and what help is available.

Statistics taken in 2015 show that 100 parents died in Milton Keynes in one year, leaving 170 dependent children grieving. Nationally, it is estimated that 1 in 29 school children are bereaved of a parent or sibling – that is potentially 1 per school class.

Children’s Grief Awareness Week, created by the Childhood Bereavement Network, is designed to raise awareness of child bereavement across the country. It takes place during between November 17-23.

Milton Keynes charity Harry's Rainbow is supporting Children's Grief Awareness Week in November

A spokesman said: “We would be delighted if our supporters can get involved by Wearing a Rainbow, whether this be one bold colour, a hair band, face paint or really go all out with rainbow socks and skirts.

“It’s so easy to take part. Your support means so much and will make such a difference.

“Organisations and schools have baked and sold cakes, dressed up in bright and colourful outfits, held sponsored, fun classes and events and generally had lots of laughter and smiles while supporting our brilliant cause.

“The awareness and funds raised help to maintain the charity’s services. Harry’s Rainbow has seen an unprecedented rise in registrations to access its services with 93 children registered as of the end of July – an increase of 60% on last year.”