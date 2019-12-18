Campaign is launched for brand new £200m maternity and children's unit at Milton Keynes Hospital

City MPs are campaigning for the government to cough up £200m for a brand new Maternity and Children’s Unit at Milton Keynes Hospital .

Conservatives Iain Stewart and newly-elected Ben Everitt say the current facilities, opened 35 years ago, may no longer meet the needs of MK's growing population.

MK hospital

Ben, who made hospital funding one of the key pledges in his election campaign, has already spoken to the Heaklth Secretary about the campaign.

He said: “Our local hospital was built when MK was a fraction of the size it is now and we need to make sure it keeps up with the demands of today and the future. Throughout the election I’ve been lobbying Health Secretary Matt Hancock about the specific needs of the hospital.

MK Hospital was granted money by the government earlier this year to plan for a £100m expansion, but the two local MPs are hoping to secure even more money for the specialist Maternity and Children’s Unit.

Ben said: “The Government has committed a lot of funding to expansion over the last nine years, including a brand new £10m Pathway Unit. There is also a Cancer Centre currently under construction and we’ve recently had a new ward full of beds fitted.”

“But we need to do more and I really hope we’ll be able to secure an extra £200m for this brand new Maternity and Children’s Unit which will have such an incredible impact on both our wonderful NHS staff and families across MK.”