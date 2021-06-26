CBD Oil UK: The 6 Best CBD Oils Reviewed (2021)

Blessed CBD Oil

Known for some great potential health benefits, CBD has helped people the world over with issues like chronic pain, seizures, sleep disorders, and more. There’s no doubt that CBD can come in handy for helping people deal with certain problems.

If you have just now begun to hear about CBD and are wondering about how it works and whether it might be right for you, you will want to keep some of the following information in mind to know just what CBD is, how it can benefit you, and the very best CBD oil UK options for 2021 – so that you don’t have to waste time on trying lower-quality products.

CBD: what is it?

Blessed CBD Oil

Don’t get confused when you notice the connection of CBD (cannabidiol) to the cannabis plant, however. While it is true that CBD can also be found in cannabis sativa (aka marijuana or bud), CBD on its own will produce zero psychoactive effects. The high feeling in marijuana occurs because of another cannabinoid, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the compound lending marijuana its psychoactive properties.

CBD has the potential to help so many people, and it comes in a wide variety of forms so that everyone can easily access it in a form that is simple to take for them. If you are thinking about trying CBD for the first time, you should know that there are plenty of forms you can choose from, including:

* CBD oil: CBD oils are some of the most common products made by CBD brands across the United Kingdom. Typically of two simple ingredients, CBD and a carrier oil (such as MCT oil, coconut oil, or hemp seed oil), CBD oils are among the most abundant and affordable ways to get started with your own CBD regimen.

* CBD e-liquids and CBD vape: What if you already enjoy vaping? Anyone who likes nicotine vapes or THC vape pens might enjoy checking out this option.

* CBD creams and skincare products: Any ladies trying to get in on trying CBD easily can simply make it part of their morning skincare routine by checking out CBD balms/creams and other topical products.

* CBD oil tinctures: Tinctures are hemp extract based in alcohol that is made to amplify the effect of the plant.

* CBD gummies: You can also try a wide variety of CBD edibles, including CBD gummies, cookies, brownies and more.

* CBD capsules: This is the option for those who want to make taking CBD as easy as possible. All you need to do is grab your preferred dosage and swallow your capsules just like you would with a pill.

What is the best CBD oil in the UK?

When you begin thinking about your very own CBD routine, you won’t want to be searching around through all of the CBD brands the UK’s CBD market has to offer – there are a ton of them. Instead of wading through tons of customer reviews and asking around in online forums, you can start your CBD journey off right by getting familiar with some of the highest-quality among the CBD oil products the UK has to offer.

These are the 6 best CBD oil brands to try in 2021.

First up, if you want to make sure you are getting a completely pure CBD experience, then you don’t need to look any further than Blessed CBD. The company uses only organic hemp in their range of products, and each of them come in different doses so that everybody will be able to find something accessible to them.

You can choose from 500mg, 1000mg, and 1800mg options when you shop with Blessed CBD. This gives you a good amount of choice so that you can be sure to find the right amount of CBD for dosing whether you are a brand new CBD user or a seasoned pro. You will also be sure that your CBD product will be completely natural and with no additional solvents, thanks to how Blessed CBD handles how they make their products.

All of these products end up being purified using a high-quality CO2 extraction method, making full-spectrum CBD oil products that contain other helpful cannabinoids such as CBG, CBDa, and CBDv, along with all of the healthy terpenes and flavonoids that can help your endocannabinoid system and give you the much-talked about entourage effect, allowing you to feel the gamut of effects related to CBD.

To top it all off, Blessed CBD is a company that you can trust, thanks to their overall transparency and how they handle information. Blessed CBD posts their third-party lab results online, so anyone with any questions or doubts about their products need only check the lab reports to see for themselves what processes went behind the scenes of their product creation. This way, you don’t need to trust Blessed CBD when you can verify all of the information for yourself.

If you’re looking for the #1 rated CBD oil brand the UK has to offer, go with Blessed CBD.

Another company who is serious about taking only natural and high-quality CBD products will enjoy taking a look at Vibes CBD, a newer CBD company with a lot of fans already behind them. They share a good deal in common with Blessed CBD in how they handle things, and you will be glad to see that this is another company that you don’t need to worry about trusting on your own.

This is thanks to Vibes CBD’s sharing of information, which allows anyone to check to see what goes into the making of their range of products. If you doubt something about a Vibes CBD product, just head to their website, find relevant lab reports, and educate yourself on the procedures relating to how these products end up being made.

Vibes CBD is serious about 100% organic CBD experiences. With this in mind, you can be sure that they use no pesticides, herbicides, or other chemical solvents that could mess up the quality of the final product. Instead, you get a non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free line of CBD products with zero unnatural additives, purified by the company’s own supercritical CO2 extraction process.

While Vibes CBD currently sells a smaller range of CBD oils, they also offer CBD capsules and CBD gummies, so you have slightly less choice when you are looking for something other than oils. They also offer their products in strengths from 1000 mg to 2000 mg of CBD, so you will be able to find the right amount of CBD content for you.

3. Excite CBD

Based in the United Kingdom and originating in the country of Scotland, Excite CBD is a brand that focuses on full-spectrum products and CBD isolate. Excite CBD knows that the highest-quality products start with hemp plants containing superior genetic makeups. With this in mind, they hand-pick their hemp plants when creating their CBD lineup with the range of phytocannabinoids and terpene profile in mind.

Keeping these things at the forefront of your mind while buying CBD will help you search for the best products. Excite CBD is another brand working hard to keep everything completely organic, and while you might pay a slightly higher price than other brands while shopping with Excite CBD, you can be sure it will be worth it thanks to their nice lineup of organic hemp products.

4. Dragonfly CBD

Dragonfly is a company that works closely with the science behind CBD. They want to be at the forefront of the CBD industry, working with specialists in cannabinoids and leading specialists to manufacture their high quality CBD products.

Dragonfly CBD is among the UK’s only CBD companies that control the production of their products from “seed to shelf.” This means they control the growing, the maintenance, and the harvesting of their hemp plants, giving them an unprecedented level of quality when it comes to their organic hemp products.

Like other companies on this list, Dragonfly CBD is serious about working to make sure that they only sell high-quality, THC-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO organic hemp products.

5. Love Hemp

Love Hemp is no stranger to sharing their high-quality products with folks in the UK, having been selling their products in high street shops around the country since their debut in 2015. Since then, Love Hemp has continued to grow, quickly growing to a most recognizable brand when it comes to United Kingdom based CBD companies.

Thanks to their affiliation with the Cannabis Trades Association UK, there is quite a bit of credibility and trust built up for Love Hemp. They take things a step further though, by offering some products and benefits that only they can.

First off, you will be able to enjoy a wide array of broad-spectrum CBD oils when shopping with Love Hemp. They are also completely free of any THC, while still granting you all of the benefits of the healthy cannabinoids and terpenes. They offer a nice range of strengths for your dosing needs, and are also among the few CBD brands to offer flavored CBD oils.

This brand’s hemp source comes from Colorado in the USA where the hemp and cannabis plants are regulated and grown under supervision. What does this mean? Well, you get great quality and only organic hemp when shopping through Love Hemp.

6. Provacan

Provacan is another company that is serious about organic hemp products, getting their hemp from hemp farms that have been fully certified in Europe. The company offers a range of different strengths of products to choose from, from 600mg all the way up to 2400mg in their higher strength CBD oil drops. Unlike other brands, Provacan uses a mix of the low pressure ethanol extraction and the highly popular CO2 extraction method.

Their quality CBD oils come in a standard 10ml bottle with a dropper you can use for convenience, and they are all full-spectrum CBD oils. This means you can get the full range of effects when using these products thanks to their healthy blend of cannabinoids.

If you want to use only organic hemp CBD oil products and get the full range of healthy cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids while having a good choice of dosage strengths, Provacan’s line of products might be the right one for you to consider.

Is CBD completely legal in the UK?

While you might initially think that CBD is going to be illegal in some way thanks to the connection with bud, it can be perfectly legal in the United Kingdom, and is becoming recognized as a genuine aid for people in countries all around the world.

For UK companies making CBD products, there are three primary regulations that brands must abide by when making and selling CBD products:

* The company must undergo an application for a Novel Foods License

* Each CBD product must contain only 1mg or less of THC content

* The CBD product must only be sold as a health or food supplement

As long as these requirements are satisfactorily met, then the CBD products will be completely legal to be bought and sold by adults in the United Kingdom. Don’t forget though - cannabis oil, which contains large traces of THC, is still very much illegal!

If you’re using other medications and unsure about CBD’s side effects with it, consult with your doctor or healthcare professional.

Which of these best CBD oil brands will you choose?

With such a large selection of great CBD brands out there on the UK market in 2021, it can seem difficult to find the perfect CBD product for you. No matter what your preferred form of CBD and dosing level is, at least a few of these six best CBD oil UK options will be a great bet for you to try, no matter what your level of experience with CBD is.