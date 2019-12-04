Champion hospital fundraiser Maureen Pruskin dies peacefully at home

A woman who worked tirelessly to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for Milton Keynes Hospital has died peacefully at home after a short illness.

Maureen Pruskin started fundraising when the hospital opened, determined to provide it with state-of-the-art equipment that the NHS could not afford.

Maureen Pruskin MBE

She lived with her husband Malcolm on Stony Stratford and the pair played an active role in MK's Jewish community.

In 2013 Maureen was awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to Milton Keynes.

Former MK Citizen deputy editor Steve Larner said today: “I knew Maureen through her charity work and the many campaigns she publicised including the Myrtle Peach Trust for Cervical Cancer, the DASH Scanner Appeal, the Air Ambulance and for Milton Keynes General Hospital, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“She also raised awareness of Bowel Cancer, encouraging its early diagnosis with the slogan 'don't die of embarrassment'.”

Steve added: “Maureen was tireless and determined and, with the ever-present support of husband Malcolm who survives her, had a zeal for charity work.

"Previously she had worked as a music industry publicist getting artists' latest records played on radio shows and it showed in her showbiz approach to good causes. She enrolled celebrity support, recruited Strictly Come Dancing professionals and organised two successful James Bond movie premieres.

“Maureen was also not afraid of press ganging help from others along the way and it got results.”