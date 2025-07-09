Chances of Milton Keynes patients getting a GP appointment improving thanks to 'enhanced access' scheme

GP appointments. Photo; Christopher Furlong Getty Images

More Milton Keynes patients have been seen outside conventional opening hours thanks to an 'enhanced access' scheme, with an increase of over 22 per cent in the last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Access to GP appointments has been a major issue across the UK in the wake of the pandemic with the subject becoming something of a political hot potato.

According to new local figures, though, the chances of getting booked in to see a GP in Milton Keynes are improving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 194,000 patients in the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board area have taken advantage of ‘enhanced access’ appointments at general practices, which offer health services to people outside conventional opening hours.

Figures published by NHS England reveal that patients in the area attended 194,744 appointments under the enhanced access scheme between April 2024 and March 2025, an increase of almost 36,000 (22.6%) on the previous year.

Whilst most practices operate core hours between 8.00am and 6.30pm, the enhanced access programme offers appointments between 6.30 and 8.00pm on weekdays, and between 9.00am and 5.00pm on Saturdays.

The appointments are offered by primary care networks, which are groupings of practices which operate on a collaborative basis: this means that patients may sometimes need to travel to another nearby practice, rather than the one where they are registered as a patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Flower, director of primary care and community integration at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said local practices have responded well to challenges of implementing the scheme.

“We know that enhanced access appointments are popular with people who work shifts or who travel long distances on a daily basis, for whom conventional practice hours may not always be convenient,” she said.

“Local practices have responded well to the challenge set by ministers in successive governments to offer appointments which fit in with the lifestyles and commitments of patients. Our practices offer a mix of on-the-day, pre-booked appointments and routine follow-ups, and many also offer weekend vaccination clinics which are more convenient for those of working age.”

The latest figures follow the recent publication of data which showed that patients in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes made more than 6.2 million appointments in the year to 31 March 2025, an increase of 9.2% on the previous year.