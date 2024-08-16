Charity founder announced as new Milton Keynes hospice Chair of Trustees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"I'm so proud to have become part of this extraordinary charity and team of people,” said new Chair of Trustees Rachel Medill.

Willen Hospice have this month appointed Rachel Medill as their new Chair of Trustees.

Rachel spent the majority of her early career working as a director in marketing and communications in London.

Wanting to find a more fulfilling vocation, she moved into the charity sector. For the last 20 years she has worked in a range of local, regional and national leadership roles, but her first priority was always to her local community in Milton Keynes.

Rachel Medill joined the Hospice in August

It was this focus that led Rachel to set up Ride High, which uses horses to transform the lives of some of the most disadvantaged, disengaged and troubled local children. As Chief Executive of the charity, Rachel oversaw the acquisition of their 37-acre Loughton Manor site, which now welcomes around 120 vulnerable young people every week.

Rachel is a keen horsewoman herself and lives in Aspley Guise with her husband, Alan. She succeeds the Hospice’s outgoing Chair, Paul Davis, who has completed his eight-year term.

“Everyone is touched at some time by the pain of the death of someone we love,” says Rachel. “At Willen the staff and volunteers give patients, and the people who love them, dignity and care at a time when they need it most. They do that every single day and in my own community. I'm so proud to have become part of this extraordinary charity and team of people.”

Willen Hospice Chief Executive, Kate Broadhurst, said: “We’re thrilled to have Rachel as part of our trustee team, bringing with her not only years of business experience, but a solid local charity background as a founder and chief executive herself.

"I know her input will be invaluable over the coming years as we fight for fairer funding for the Hospice to continue providing free specialist care and support for people in our community affected by life-limiting illness.

“On behalf of everyone at the Hospice, I’d like to thank Paul Davis for his dedication to our cause. The hard work he’s put into his role has helped steer the Hospice through many challenges and changes in the last eight years, and he will be greatly missed.”