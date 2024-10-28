CHEC Milton Keynes completes first endoscopy surgery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CHEC, one of the largest providers of community-based ophthalmology and endoscopy services in the UK, marked a clinical milestone at its Milton Keynes site earlier this month after treating its first endoscopy patients.

Already offering end to end ophthalmic services, the recent addition of endoscopy services strengthens CHEC’s position as a trusted provider of community healthcare. Based in a state-of-the-art centre, the community care facility has a dedicated clinical team and on-site ophthalmology and endoscopy suite.

Working with the NHS, CHEC increases patient choice and reduces waiting times for people in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas by making essential treatments more accessible.

“The waiting time for general outpatient gastroenterology services in Milton Keynes is currently up to 58 weeks,” said Alex Osipowicz, Hospital Manager. “By choosing CHEC, patients can access endoscopy treatment within up to four weeks.

"Patient choice and high quality standards of care are front and centre of what we do at CHEC, alongside an ongoing commitment to make it easier for people in our communities to access the healthcare services they need. What we find most rewarding is seeing the impact our offering has, because we know it will be a huge benefit for wellbeing in the community."

