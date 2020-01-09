Christmas tree recycling scheme raises £8,500 for Milton Keynes hospice

The annual Christmas tree recycling collection organised by Willen Hospice has raised a bumper £8,500 this year.

And the trees themselves are now being turned into mulch to be used on local farm land.

Volunteers collected the trees

Companies and individual volunteers helped the charity to collect around 765 trees, a 25 per cent increase on last year’s number.

Willen Hospice expanded the collection area to an even wider list of postcodes than in the previous two years.

Residents who booked a collection were asked to make a donation to help support the care provided by the Hospice.

Community fundraiser Nikki Poole said: “We had an incredibly positive response to our tree recycling scheme. Thanks to everyone

Hospice staff and volunteers celebrate the success

who made a booking for us to collect their tree and to help us raise funds for our Hospice.

“A great deal of planning went into the project, and the highlight for us was that so many enthusiastic volunteers gave up their weekend

to come together and carry out the collection operation.”

The Hospice hopes to run the collection scheme in even more areas next Christmas.