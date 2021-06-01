Coronavirus case numbers remain stable in Milton Keynes this Bank Holiday

In Milton Keynes 38 new cases of Covid were confirmed over the Bank Holiday.

The latest information from the government released yesterday (May 31), showed 14 new cases had been recorded, nine were reported on Sunday and 15 were reported on Saturday.

No deaths were recorded which could be linked to a positive Covid test from the previous 28 days in Milton Keynes. In the entire borough a Covid-linked death of that kind hasn't been confirmed for almost two months.

Currently, the seven-day infection rate for Milton Keynes is 29.3 cases per 100,000 people. This is very similar to the national average which is 28.6 per 100,000. The latest infection rate data is accurate up to May 26.

Overall 62.7% of the adult population in Milton Keynes have received a Covid jab, 36.2% of adults have been jabbed twice. This equates to 148,193 first dose vaccines and 85,713 second doses being delivered in Milton Keynes since the rollout began.

Nationally case numbers have continued to creep back up, 10,021 new Covid cases were confirmed in the three-day span and 14 new deaths that could be linked to the virus were recorded.