Coronavirus cases in Milton Keynes jump by more than 300 in latest 24-hour period

The number of coronavirus cases in Milton Keynes increased by 307 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 45,716 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Milton Keynes when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 10 (Friday), up from 45,409 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Milton Keynes now stands at 16,919 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 16,078.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 58,184 over the period, to 10,719,165.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Milton Keynes.

The dashboard shows 517 people had died in the area by December 10 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 18,903 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Milton Keynes.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Milton Keynes have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 184,898 people had received both jabs by December 9 (Thursday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.