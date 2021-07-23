Another 153 people in Milton Keynes test positive for Covid today

Milton Keynes recorded 153 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 23), the total is now 24,362 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is 466, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

The incidence rate over the last 7 days is 480.2 per 100,000 (the period represented is the 7 days ending July 18).

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were 22 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust on Tuesday, July 20, and no patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,389 to 5,637,975. The number of deaths has risen by 64 to 129,044.

As of July 22, in the UK, 46,476,845 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 36,762,646 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 182,627 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 136,481 had received their second dose.