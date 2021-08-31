Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Milton Keynes over bank holiday weekend

Milton Keynes has recorded 348 new positive Covid-19 cases over the bank holiday weekend.

The total for the borough is now 28,683, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

According to Public Health England there were 24 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, August 24, and no patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Milton Keynes since Friday, the total is now 477, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases is now 6,757,650. The number of deaths is now 132,485.

As of August 29, in the UK, 48,024,928 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 42,718,652 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 186,706 people (78.2 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 165,452 (69.3 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.