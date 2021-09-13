Covid-19 latest: here’s how many new cases have been recorded in Milton Keynes over the weekend

Milton Keynes has recorded 162 new positive Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

The total is now 30,142, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, September 7, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

There was been one new Covid-related death recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is now 480, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 7,226,276. The number of deaths has risen to 134,200.

As of September 11, in the UK, 48,422,588 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,991,875 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes - the number of people aged 16 or over - 192,116 people (77.6 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 173,105 (69.9 per cent) had received their second dose.