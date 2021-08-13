Covid-19 latest: Milton Keynes records over 100 new cases in the last 24 hours

As of today (August 13), Milton Keynes recorded 113 new cases, with a total of 26,715 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

There was one new covid-related death recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is now 473, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

According to Public Health England there were 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, August 10, and no patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,700 to 6,211,868. The number of deaths has risen by 100 to 130,801.

As of August 12, in the UK, 47,215,352 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 40,206,029 had received their second dose.