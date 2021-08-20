Covid-19 latest: Milton Keynes records over 140 new cases in the last 24 hours

As of today (August 20), Milton Keynes recorded 145 new cases, with a total of 27,550 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

There have been no new covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is 473, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

According to Public Health England there were 19 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, August 17, and one patient was on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,314 to 6,429,147. The number of deaths has risen by 114 to 131,487.

As of August 19, in the UK, 47,516,505 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 41,332,128 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 185,986 people (77.9 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 158,727 (66.5 per cent) had received their second dose.