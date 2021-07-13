Covid-19 latest: Over 130 new positive cases recorded in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes recorded 131 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 12), the total is now 22,651 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is 465, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK - excluding Northern Ireland - the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 36,660 to 5,191,459. The number of deaths has risen by 50 to 128,481.

Coronavirus stock image

As of July 12, in the UK, 45,978,017 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 34,997,491 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 179,990 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 129,641 had received their second dose.