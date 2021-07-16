Covid-19 latest: Over 190 new positive cases recorded in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes recorded 194 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 16), the total is now 23,188 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is still 465, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In Buckinghamshire, 369 new cases were recorded - the total is now37,245.

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were13 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust on Tuesday, July 13, and one patient was on a mechanical ventilation bed.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 51,870 to 5,332,371. The number of deaths has risen by 49 to 128,642.

As of July 15, in the UK, 46,159,145 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 35,543,321 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 181,107 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 132,100 had received their second dose.