Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Milton Keynes in the last 24 hours

Milton Keynes recorded 176 new positive Covid-19 cases today (July 15), the total is now 22,994 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is still 465, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In Buckinghamshire, 329 new cases were recorded - the total is now 36,876.

Coronavirus stock image

According to Public Health England there were13 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust on Tuesday, July 13, and one patient was on a mechanical ventilation bed.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 48,553 to 5,281,098. The number of deaths has risen by 63 to 128,593.

As of July 14, in the UK, 46,097,464 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 35,341,428 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 180,885 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 130,737 had received their second dose.