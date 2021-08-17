Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Milton Keynes in the last 24 hours

As of today (August 17), Milton Keynes recorded 139 new cases, with a total of 27,157 people now diagnosed with the virus, according to the latest figures Public Health England.

There have been no new covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is 473, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

According to Public Health England there were 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, August 10, and no patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 26,852 to 6,322,241. The number of deaths has risen by 170 to 131,149.

As of August 16, in the UK, 47,369,418 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 40,841,971 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 185,647 people (77.8 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 156,170 (65.4 per cent) had received their second dose.