Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Milton Keynes in the last 24 hours

Milton Keynes has recorded 84 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 24).

The total for the borough is now 27,980, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

According to Public Health England there were 19 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, August 17, and one patient was on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is now 475, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30,838 to 6,555,200. The number of deaths has risen by 174 to 131,854.

As of August 23, in the UK, 47,737,142 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 41,942,036 had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.