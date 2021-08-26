Covid-19 update: here's how many new cases were recorded in Milton Keynes in the last 24 hours

Milton Keynes has recorded 139 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 26).

The total for the borough is now 28,219, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

According to Public Health England there were 24 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, August 24, and no patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is still 476, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 38,281 to 6,628,709. The number of deaths has risen by 140 to 132,143.

As of August 25, in the UK, 47,860,628 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 42,234,417 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 186,494 people (78.1 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 163,366 (68.4 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.