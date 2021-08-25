Covid-19 update: Milton Keynes records 100 new cases in the last 24 hours

Milton Keynes has recorded 100 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 25).

The total for the borough is now 28,080, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

According to Public Health England there were 19 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, August 17, and one patient was on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is now 476, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 35,847 to 6,590,747. The number of deaths has risen by 149 to 132,003.

As of August 24, in the UK, 47,792,552 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 42,072,712 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 186,365 people (78 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 162,364 (68 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.