Covid-19 update: Milton Keynes records 135 new cases in the last 24 hours

Milton Keynes has recorded 135 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 3).

The total for the borough is now 29,116, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, August 31, and no patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is 476, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 42,076 to 6,904,969. The number of deaths has risen by 121 to 133,041.

As of September 2, in the UK, 48,171,998 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,142,747 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes - the number of people aged 16 or over - 191,361 people (77.3 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 168,876 (68.3 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.