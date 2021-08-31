Covid-19 update: Milton Keynes records 85 new cases in the last 24 hours

Milton Keynes has recorded 85 new positive Covid-19 cases today (August 31).

The total for the borough is now 28,768, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

According to Public Health England there were 24 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, August 24, and no patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is 477, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 32,181 to 6,789,581. The number of deaths has risen by 50 to 132,535.

As of August 30, in the UK, 48,048,009 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 42,790,585 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes, 186,782 people (78.2 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 165,961 (69.5 per cent) had received their second dose.

The figures for the number of patients recovered from Covid-19 have not been released by Public Health England.