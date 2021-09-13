Covid-19 update: Milton Keynes records 95 new cases in the last 24 hours

Milton Keynes has recorded 95 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 13).

The total is now 30,237 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, September 7, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

There has been one new Covid-related death recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is now 480, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30,825 to 7,256,559. The number of deaths has risen by 61 to 134,261.

As of September 12, in the UK, 48,439,272 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 44,048,093 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes - the number of people aged 16 or over - 192,157 people (77.6 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 173,316 (70 per cent) had received their second dose.