Covid-19 update: Milton Keynes records over 100 new cases in the last 24 hours

Milton Keynes has recorded 111 new positive Covid-19 cases today (September 10).

The total is now 29,980, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

According to Public Health England there were 27 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation - on Tuesday, September 7, and two patients were on a mechanical ventilation bed.

Coronavirus stock image

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is 479, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 37,622 to 7,168,806. The number of deaths has risen by 147 to 133,988.

As of September 9, in the UK, 48,370,340 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 43,805,608 had received their second dose.

And in Milton Keynes - the number of people aged 16 or over - 191,974 people (77.6 per cent) had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 172,323 (69.6 per cent) had received their second dose.