Covid vaccine uptake: the Milton Keynes areas with the greatest number of children and teenagers vaccinated

The summer holidays are almost over for teenagers in Milton Keynes and an increasing number will be heading back to the classroom with a Covid vaccine in their arm.

Despite more than 77 per cent of the UK’s adult population now being vaccinated against coronavirus, the roll-out is still in the early stages for under-18s.

While Covid symptoms in children are largely asymptomatic or mild, vaccination opened for those aged 16 and 17 three weeks ago.

The USA and countries in the EU including France, Spain and Italy are currently offering the jabs to over 12s, but the UK is proving more hesitant.

Vaccinations are currently only being offered to children aged 12 to 15 who are at higher risk from coronavirus or who live with someone who has a suppressed immune system.

Across England, more than half a million under-18s have now been vaccinated against coronavirus, representing 14% of the 12-17 population. In the South East 94,515 under 18s have received their first dose and in Milton Keynes 2,890 under 18s have been vaccinated.

Population figures are mid-year estimates from the Office for National Statistics so may not be exact.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes have the greatest number of under 18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

In Tattenhoe and Emerson Valley, 207 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 24 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Olney and Lavendon, 134 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 22 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Westcroft and Shenley Brook End, 242 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 21 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Far Bletchley, 103 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 19 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Hanslope, Castlethorpe and Sherington, 129 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 19 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Newport Pagnell South, 91 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 18 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Bletchley West, 70 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 18 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Shenley Wood and Grange Farm, 217 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 17 per cent of the 12-17 population.

In Loughton, 79 under 18s have received their first vaccine. This represents 16 per cent of the 12-17 population.