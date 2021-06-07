Cranfield University offers to pay quarantine costs for international students

Cranfield University is offering to pay for testing and accommodation for students travelling to the UK from overseas.

It will cover the cost of any Covid testing on arrival in the UK - and provide accommodation on the Cranfield campus and all meals, both free of charge, for the period that students need to quarantine on their arrival.

If students are required to stay in a Government quarantine hotel, this cost will also be paid by the university.

Cranfield University

Simon Pollard, pro-vice-Chancellor, said: "Cranfield is a global university and, each year, we welcome students from more than 100 countries. We appreciate that our international students may be facing extra challenges in taking the next steps in their educational journey. By offering this bursary, we hope to ease some of those challenges."