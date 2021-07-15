Evening update: Over 160 new positive coronavirus cases recorded in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes recorded 167 new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday (July 14), the total is now 22,818 according to the latest figures from Public Health England.

There have been no new Covid-related deaths recorded in Milton Keynes, the total is still 465, according to Public Health England (deaths within 28 days of positive test).

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases has risen by42,302 to 5,233,207. The number of deaths has risen by 49 to 128,530.

Coronavirus stock image

As of July 13, in the UK, 46,037,090 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 35,155,767 had received their second dose.

And in Dacorum, 180,460 people had received the first dose of the vaccination for COVID-19, and 130,211 had received their second dose.