Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust cares for 13 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 13 was up from six on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 2,970 people in hospital with Covid as of July 13, with 470 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally nearly trebled in the last four weeks, and the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 151%.