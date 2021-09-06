More than 100 new Covid cases today in Milton Keynes today, as thousands of children return to school
But our case rate still remains below the national average
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:56 pm
Another 108 people have tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours in MK.
Nationally, the figures were also high with 41,192 new cases and 45 deaths.
The UK case rate (number of cases per 100,000 of the population) now stands at 362.9. Milton Keynes' case rate is well below this at 293.5.
Currently there are 27 Covid patients in MK hospital. None of them is requiring a ventilator.