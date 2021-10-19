More than 200 positive Covid tests again today in Milton Keynes

Another 207 people in MK tested positive for Covid over the past 24 hours and one virus-linked death was sadly recorded.

The city's seven day infection rate has risen to 388.6 cases per 100,000 people. This is below the national average rate of 434.6.

Nationally, the number of Covid-linked deaths rose significantly to 223 today and the number of new cases was 43,738.

