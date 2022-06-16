New Covid vaccination centre to open in Milton Keynes

It replaces the site at Saxon Court, and will enable people to walk in without making an appointment, at times displayed on the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG) website.

The new centre will offer 1st, 2nd and spring Booster vaccinations. In addition, anyone who received their Covid-19 vaccination abroad will have the ability to register and get it added to their NHS records.

Geraint Davies, Senior Responsible Officer for the vaccination programme at BLMK CCG, said: “I am pleased we are able to offer this opportunity to people in Milton Keynes to get vaccinated. By unveiling this new site, we are making it easier for local people to access the vaccine and protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community.

A new covid vaccination centre in Milton Keynes is opening on June 22

"This is especially important as we enter the summer season with all the travel implications for people who haven’t yet had their full course of vaccinations.”

Vicky Head, Director of Public Health for Milton Keynes, added: “I am delighted we have been able to identify new premises in the centre of Milton Keynes.

“The Covid-19 vaccination programme has successfully kept thousands of people in our region from becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. Infection rates are rising again, and this is an important opportunity to ensure everyone can get their jabs and stay protected.”