New vaccination centre to open at Stadium MK so more people can get booster jab

A new vaccination centre will open in Milton Keynes on Monday to give residents the opportunity to get boosted in a bid to combat the Omicron variant.

The opening of the new vaccination centre will ensure people have as many opportunities as possible to get their vaccination by increasing the number of available appointments.

A brand new vaccination centre will open at Stadium MK, the home of Milton Keynes Dons Football Club. This centre will open on Monday, December 20, for walk-in appointments and will be available to book from Wednesday on the national booking service.

Farley Hill Community Centre in Luton will also re-open on Monday, providing accessible appointments locally.

Felicity Cox, chief executive designate, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System, said:“We are working with all our great partners across BLMK to protect our local population and respond to the new threat from the Omicron variant. The opening of two new vaccination centres will allow us to increase the number of appointments available to our population each day, making it even easier for residents to get their jab at a time and place most convenient for them.