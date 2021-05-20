Over 200,000 Covid vaccinations have now been administered in Milton Keynes

The latest data from the NHS, released today (May 20), shows that over 200,000 vaccines protecting against the coronavirus have been delivered in Milton Keynes.

Earlier today, 34 and 35-year-olds were invited to book vaccinations in England, data released this week shows most people in their 40s have been jabbed in Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Combined data for the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) CCG, reveals that 75.8% of 40-44-year-olds have now been jabbed and 82.5% of 45-59-year-olds have received a vaccine.

Last week's figures showed 68.8% of 40-44-year-olds had received a vaccine protecting against the virus, suggesting the biggest shift may have come in the number of people jabbed in their late 30s.

Specific data for the next five-year age range wasn't revealed, but 38 and 39-year-olds were given the opportunity to book appointments eight days ago.

Data is accurate up to May 16, meaning figures from the temporary walk-in vaccination scheme at Saxon Court in Milton Keynes won't have been included. Between 08:30 and 12:30, on May 18 to 20, Milton Keynes residents over 40, who hadn't yet booked an appointment to be jabbed could drop-in to be vaccinated at the mass centre.

Health officials are accelerating the rollout in reaction to a series of non-travel related cases of the Indian variant of Covid. Testing from The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) suggests this variant is twice as transmissible as the Kent variant, which was prevalent in the UK during the second wave of positive Covid tests.

This can be identified in figures for Milton Keynes as 13,563 doses were delivered. This is a notable pick up from recent figures, the seven-day period prior saw 10,986 doses administered.

A cluster of Indian variant cases were confirmed in a Milton Keynes school. but overall figures have remained stable for the borough since this announcement. Nearby Bedford, has seen a spike in cases related to the Indian variant, but this hasn't impacted Milton Keynes, according to recent data released by the government.

The latest figures show that 203,374 total cumulative vaccines have been delivered in Milton Keynes since December 8.

Overall, 67,176 of those vaccines have been second doses. In total, 9,399 of the doses given in the past seven days were second ones. Across the entire BLMK CCG, 731,266 total cumulative vaccines have been delivered.