This is the current Covid situation in Milton Keynes as numbers drop nationally
Five patients with Covid-19 are currently being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 as of 8am on March 31 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,382 people in hospital with Covid as of March 31.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 21% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 29.