This is the current Covid situation in Milton Keynes as numbers drop nationally

Five patients currently being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2024, 13:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Five patients with Covid-19 are currently being treated at Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 as of 8am on March 31 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,382 people in hospital with Covid as of March 31.

Five patients with Covid-19 are currently being treated at MK hospitalFive patients with Covid-19 are currently being treated at MK hospital
Five patients with Covid-19 are currently being treated at MK hospital
Most Popular

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 21% in the last four weeks.

The figures also show two new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 29.

Related topics:Covid-19Milton KeynesNHS EnglandEngland