Two new coronavirus deaths at Milton Keynes Hospital Trust

Two new coronavirus deaths have been recorded at Milton Keynes Hospital Trust in the latest 24-hour period, the latest official figures show.

NHS England figures show 459 people had died in hospital at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust as of 5pm on Monday (July 12).

That was an increase of two compared to Sunday, when there were 457.

Coronavirus stock image

No other deaths have been recorded in the latest week, and no deaths were reported in the previous week.

The victims were among 10,527 deaths recorded across the East of England.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

This means some of the deaths that were first recorded in the latest period may actually have taken place days earlier.

NHS England guidance states: "Confirmation of Covid-19 diagnosis, death notification and reporting in central figures can take up to several days and the hospitals providing the data are under significant operational pressure."