Council provides funding for new public toilet in Milton Keynes town

Moves to install a new public toilet in Wolverton town centre have been welcomed by Labour councillor Rob Middleton.

Milton Keynes Council has agreed to fund the free-standing facility which, if approved, will be located in the St George's car park opposite the Agora development.

Councillor Middleton, who is also Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “I’m pleased that MK Council has decided to support residents’ calls for a public toilet in Wolverton, as the town has been without one for many years.

“Having an accessible public toilet will be of huge benefit to the community as residents venture out to support our local businesses. We also anticipate more people will visit Wolverton when we proceed with the £35m regeneration of the town centre so having a convenient public toilet is incredibly important.”

The proposals must now be formally approved by Wolverton and Greenleys Town Council because the parish will take on the maintenance costs and running of the toilet. This decision will be taken at an extraordinary full council meeting on November 9.