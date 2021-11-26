Covid-19 vaccination and booster options available in Buckinghamshire this weekend

Extra clinics have been set this weekend at GP practices, pharmacies and at the large vaccination sites across the area for anyone who needs a Covid vaccine.

More than three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccination have been given in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West. This figure includes first, second, booster and third doses, which have now been delivered across the area.

Dr Raj Bajwa, clinical chair of NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This is an incredible achievement, and we would like to thank everyone who has come forward to have their vaccines so far. We do however still need to encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated, or those who are eligible for a booster jab but not yet come forward, to do so now.

Additional clinics have been set up this weekend(27/28) for anyone who needs a Covid jab

“We are approaching the busy festive period and now, more than ever, we need to make sure that everyone has their vaccine to protect not just themselves, but those around them. Boosters really are our best protection against the virus.”

For the latest updates in Buckinghamshire, please go to the websiteEligible people are able to book an appointment here People who can’t go online can book by phoning 119.

Among the booking options in Buckinghamshire this weekend are:

> The Guttmann Centre (Stoke Mandeville Stadium), offering walk-in appointments for boosters and for 12–15 year-olds every day (first and second doses are also available); 9.30am – 7pm Sunday to Thursday; and from 2-7pm Friday and Saturday. You can also arrange your jab via the National Booking Service - www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination.

Walk-in boosters and jabs for people aged 16+ are also available at:

> Hughenden Valley Vaccination Centre, Valley Road, High Wycombe, HP14 4LG, Friday, 26 Nov, 9am – 5.30pm

> JMW Vicary Pharmacy, Haddenham Medical Centre, Stanbridge Road, HP17 8JX; Every day until Wednesday, 1 December (as currently confirmed); 9.30am – 4.30pm.

You can confirm these times at the Grab A Jab website here

And the Health on the Move van is still in Bucks this weekend, delivering booster and first and second vaccinations, at:

> Tesco in Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross; Friday, 26 Nov, 10am-3pm

> Tesco, London Road, Buckingham; Saturday, 27 Nov, 10am-3pm

> Greyhound Lane Car Park, Winslow; Sunday, 28 Nov, 10am-3pm

Please check our local updates page for any last minute changes to the van’s schedule - https://www.buckinghamshireccg.nhs.uk/public/your-services/feeling-unwell/covid-19-vaccination-programme/local-covid-19-vaccination-updates/

Other appointments are also available this weekend in High Wycombe, Marlow and Burnham, via the National Booking Service

Those people who are eligible for a booster at least six months on from their second dose include:

> those living in residential care homes for older adults

> all adults aged 40 or over

> frontline health and social care workers

> all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carers

> adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

> Most 16 and 17-year-olds have now had their NHS COVID-19 vaccine. This is important protection for them and their families especially as infection rates are still high.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation guidance now recommends 16 to 17-year-olds should have a second dose of vaccination between eight and twelve weeks after their first dose.

They can still book a first dose or get their second dose COVID-19 vaccination via the National Booking Service or call 119 for an appointment. There are also walk-in options which you can find on the NHS online vaccine walk-in finder.