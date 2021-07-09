Covid case numbers increase in Milton Keynes
Case numbers have gone up in the past 24 hours.
Another 94 Covid cases have been confirmed in Milton Keynes today (July 9).
This is a rise from yesterday's totals when a further 71 new cases were confirmed.
No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Milton Keynes today, the government defines these as when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.
A further 212 first and 1,509 second dose vaccinations were recorded in MK in the past 24 hours.
Overall figures for the UK remain high, a further 35,707 Covid cases were confirmed and 29 virus-related deaths were recorded.
Latest Public Health England rollout figures show 86.8% of over 18s have received a first jab in the UK and 65.3% of adults are fully vaccinated.