Covid case numbers increase in Milton Keynes

Another 94 Covid cases have been confirmed in Milton Keynes today (July 9).

This is a rise from yesterday's totals when a further 71 new cases were confirmed.

No Covid-linked deaths were confirmed in Milton Keynes today, the government defines these as when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

A further 212 first and 1,509 second dose vaccinations were recorded in MK in the past 24 hours.

Overall figures for the UK remain high, a further 35,707 Covid cases were confirmed and 29 virus-related deaths were recorded.