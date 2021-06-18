Covid case numbers rise in Milton Keynes as over 10,000 new positives are confirmed nationally
For the second day running five figures worth of cases were confirmed in the UK.
New Covid cases have risen in Milton Keynes today (June 18), as 33 positive tests were returned in the past 24 hours.
The high number of cases confirmed locally reflects the national picture where a further 10,476 cases were reported today.
No deaths that could be linked to the virus were recorded in Milton Keynes. These deaths are defined as fatalities that can be linked to a positive test from the past 28 days.
In the UK a further 11 virus-linked deaths were confirmed. With over 18s now able to book vaccinations the latest figures recorded by the government show 80.6% of the adult population have received their first dose in the UK and 58.7% of over 18s are fully vaccinated.