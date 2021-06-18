Covid case numbers rise in Milton Keynes as over 10,000 new positives are confirmed nationally

New Covid cases have risen in Milton Keynes today (June 18), as 33 positive tests were returned in the past 24 hours.

The high number of cases confirmed locally reflects the national picture where a further 10,476 cases were reported today.

No deaths that could be linked to the virus were recorded in Milton Keynes. These deaths are defined as fatalities that can be linked to a positive test from the past 28 days.

33 new Covid cases were confirmed in Milton Keynes on June 18