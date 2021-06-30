Covid cases increase across UK including Milton Keynes

A further 79 new Covid cases were confirmed in Milton Keynes today (June 30).

Yesterday, 58 new positives were confirmed across the borough.

The recent increase in cases means there has now been a 103.8% rise in positives returned in Milton Keynes in the past seven days.

In the last week another 379 Covid cases have been confirmed in the borough.

No virus-linked deaths were confirmed in Milton Keynes today, these fatalities are recorded when someone passes away within 28 days of testing positive.

Public Health England hasn't updated its record of Covid-related hospital admissions in Milton Keynes.

The latest rollout information from the government shows 560 new people received the first dose of a vaccine protecting against Covid and a further 239 Milton Keynes residents are now fully vaccinated.

Nationally, a further 26,068 Covid cases were confirmed. This is the highest number of cases confirmed in one day in the UK since late January. Also, 14 Covid-linked deaths were recorded in Britain.