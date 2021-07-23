Covid-related hospital admissions increase in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for 22 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 20 was up from 13 on the same day the previous week.

There were five beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Milton Keynes Hospital.

The latest figures show 20 people are suffering Covid at Milton Keynes Hospital

Across England there were 3,894 people in hospital with Covid as of July 20, with 544 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally almost trebled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators more than doubled, increasing by 140%.