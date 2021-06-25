Covid vaccinations without an appointment available to all adults in Milton Keynes this weekend

Anyone aged over 18 can receive a first dose vaccination protecting against Covid at Saxon Court in Milton Keynes this weekend.

The Saxon Court site is one of eight vaccination centres offering walk-in jabs in the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) area this weekend.

Second dose vaccinations are available without a booking as well, to over 40s only, if eight weeks has passed since that person received their first dose.

Saxon Court

The NHS is trying to accelerate the rollout due to the prominence of the Delta variant and high recent case figures across the country. Last Friday (June 18), was the first day that all adults could organise a Covid vaccination.

Dr Ed Sivills, BLMK medical director said: “It is just as important to get vaccinated now as it was on day one of the programme, and it has never been easier to walk in and grab your jab while you are out and about this weekend.

“We urge everyone who has not yet had their first dose to find the most convenient walk-in for them this weekend, because the more people who get the life-saving jab, the safer it is for everyone.”

The NHS says that more than a third of people aged 18-24 have been vaccinated already.

Nationally, more than one million appointments were booked in last Friday and Saturday following the move, an average of more than 21,000 every hour, or six every second.

People who attend a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment using the national booking system.

Nicky Poulain, director of primary care for BLMK CCG said: “We are in the final weeks of our world-leading vaccination programme, uptake has been fantastic locally and it’s been a privilege to help keep people safe and to see the smiles on people’s faces once they’ve had their jab.

“With everyone over 18 now eligible and plenty of walk-in sites open this weekend, if you haven’t booked your first dose yet then today should be the day you make that happen and play your part in keeping us all safe.”

Latest figures show the NHS in England has delivered more than 62 million vaccinations just six months after making history when Margaret Keenan received the approved vaccine in Coventry.

Four in five adults have now received their first dose of the jab, with three in five already fully vaccinated after receiving two doses.

A full list of walk-in sites can be found on the BLMK website www.blmkccg.nhs.uk/drop-in so people can find the most convenient venue for them.

All adults can book at one of the 1,600 vaccination centre, pharmacy or general practice sites across the country that are available through the national booking service. Vaccination centres are also available in mosques, museums and football stadiums.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and include a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

People aged 39 and under who are eligible and pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in line with updated JCVI guidance.