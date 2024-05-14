‘Creative’ HC-One Interior Designer named as a finalist at Dementia Care Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A creative HC-One Interior Designer from Ruislip, North West London, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the ‘Creating Spaces For People Living With Dementia: Developer Award’ at the inaugural Dementia Care Awards 2024.

Dessy Spencer, Interior Designer at HC-One, was nominated for the ‘Creating Spaces For People Living With Dementia: Developed Award’ by HC-One’s Interior Design Team.

The award recognises the thought-provoking work Dessy has demonstrated as a developer through creating innovative environments for people living with dementia to call a home. Dessy’s work has a positive impact and outcome to make a world of difference to the lives of those individuals affected by dementia.

The Dementia Care Awards celebrate the outstanding practice and excellence in dementia care services across 24 different award categories. The award ceremony highlights the hard work of individuals, who work across the social care sector, and their commitment to delivering person-centred care for those living with dementia.

Dessy Spencer, HC-One Interior Designer

Dessy has worked in the design sector for most of her career, where she has created luxurious interiors for clients. She went on to find her passion for design in the care sector when she joined HC-One two-and-a-half years ago.

Dessy always puts residents’ needs first, and designs schemes for residents and their relatives to choose from that look beautiful and are also spatially optimal. Dessy is proud of improving the liveable conditions of residents, actively working on, and researching how to help residents with dementia through design.

In her spare time, Dessy attends lectures and events to further her knowledge into Design for Dementia. She has also been working closely with HC-One’s in-house Dementia Specialist Team to better understand how living with dementia affects residents, including uplifting their moods, improving their health, and boosting morale.

Speaking on herself being shortlisted as a finalist, Dessy Spencer, said: “I am elated to have been shortlisted as a finalist of the ‘Creating Spaces For People Living With Dementia: Developer Award’ at the Dementia Care Awards 2024!

"It is a privilege to support residents across HC-One to live their best lives by designing innovative environments for them to live in and call a home. I look forward to attending the award ceremony in June.”