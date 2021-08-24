Tomorrow (August 25), a day of action has been organised outside Milton Keynes Hospital protesting NHS workers' pay.

The protest has been organised by Unite the Union, the second-largest trade union in the UK, which has an estimated 1.3 million members across a number of sectors including: manufacturing and transport.

Tomorrow's day of action is a direct response to the recent Government offer of a 3% pay rise for NHS workers, announced last month. This amended offer comes after the Government was heavily-criticised in March for offering NHS staff a 1% pay rise.

Kate Hunter from Unite the Union said: "NHS workers have battled on the Covid-19 frontline, worked over a million hours of unpaid overtime and risked their lives to save ours. Pay for many NHS staff has fallen by 19% in real terms since 2010.

"Too many healthcare workers are leaving, forced out of jobs they love because of low pay, long shifts and stress. A decent pay rise will go some way to undoing the damage done."

A spokesperson for Unite the union added: The government’s 3% pay rise for NHS staff falls way short of what we know our NHS heroes our worth."

The protest outside the hospital will last for 90 minutes, starting at noon. The Unite South East regional officer for the health sector will be in attendance alongside: Milton Keynes Hospital staff and other union members.

Milton Keynes Hospital

Placards advising NHS staff to say no to the 3% pay rise will be carried by protesters and leaflets will be handed out to passers by as well.