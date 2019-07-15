Doctors and GPs turn into hospital fundraisers in Milton Keynes

A group of doctors and GPs held a summer fete to raise money for the hospital’s new Cancer Centre.

The group, called MKMedics, organised stalls, a magic show, an obstacle course and games for all the family at the Tattenhoe Pavilion.

The fundraiser

MKMedics formed last September but have already raised more than £23,000 with fundraising activities.

All proceeds from the summer fete will go Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, which is aiming to raise £2.5 million towards the funding for the Cancer Centre.

The £15 million Cancer Centre, which is currently under construction and is scheduled to be completed in November 2019, will allow the hospital to provide more complex cancer treatments all under one roof, improving the quality of its cancer services.