Drop-in Covid vaccinations confirmed in Milton Keynes again for 'Super Sunday'

On Sunday (May 23), drop-in vaccinations will be administered at the mass vaccination centre at Saxon Court in Milton Keynes.

The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG) confirms, AstraZeneca vaccines will be delivered to residents waiting for their second dose.

No appointment needs to be made prior to arrival, but a vaccination card needs to be presented to show that people have already been jabbed. An NHS spokesperson advises that this card will have been given out when you received your first jab.

Saxon Court

The vaccinations are for people in Milton Keynes who were first vaccinated a minimum of eight weeks ago.

The vaccination team at Saxon Court will also jab people who haven't yet made an appointment for a first vaccine if they are aged over 40, or in a priority group for other reasons. Those needing to be jabbed for the first time, are advised to bring their NHS number with them.

These walk-in vaccinations are designed for people who have been invited to book a vaccination, but haven't yet done so. Health officials advise people with upcoming appointments for first or second vaccinations should still honour that time and date.

These additional opportunities to be vaccinated reflects a national push to accelerate the rollout, following a rise in Covid cases containing the Indian variant. Tests by The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), suggests this variant might be twice as transmissible as the Kent version which was responsible for the second wave of cases in the UK.

This week the first dose rollout has been accelerated twice and now 34 and 35-year-olds are being invited to organise a vaccination. Currently, only one cluster of Indian variant cases have been confirmed in Milton Keynes, despite a spike in cases, not linked to travel, in nearby Bedford.