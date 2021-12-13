Drop in the number of patients treated for Covid in Milton Keynes Hospital

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for 26 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 as of 8am on December 7 was down from 34 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 45% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 47.

Fewer patients treated in hospital with Covid-19

Across England there were 6,027 people in hospital with Covid as of December 7, with 779 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 15% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 10%.